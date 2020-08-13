Aaron Rodgers expresses his disdain for ‘clickbait’ and hot-take shows

Aaron Rodgers considers himself a reasonable person and is not a fan of unreasonable opinion shows and clickbait headlines from the media.

Rodgers was interviewed by Kyle Brandt for his new podcast and talked about his disdain for the extreme clickbait content.

“Everybody’s trying to say the most outlandish thing possible to get the most clickbait. And I’ve said it many times about clickbait, is that my problem with putting ridiculous headlines on the story is that in this culture where the attention span is so short for so many people, even people probably listening to this interview or watching this who can’t stay on the entire time because they have other things to do and other things to look at on their phone,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by SI’s Jimmy Traina.

“All they’re gonna read is eight words on ESPN’s front page and that’s what these people are trying to get people to click on. If they get one second on that page, that counts as a pageview. And the more pageviews you get, the more ad revenue you get.

“And I think it’s really low-class journalism. Some of the headlines that get put on some of these articles that have nothing to do with what’s actually, content-wise, in the article. I think it’s poor journalism. I think it’s a total lack of integrity. I don’t want to look at that and I don’t want to listen to four people on some show yelling at each other about opinions. Do they really feel that way? Or are they trying to be the most outlandish opinion possible so they get the most views when it gets retweeted on Twitter or posted on a 10-second blurb on ESPN.com? I just think it’s really done a disservice to the industry of journalism for sure.”

Rodgers raises plenty of valid points that many people have complained about for a while. He has been in the public eye for over 15 years and understands the way it works. He’s also called out false rumors plenty of times when he has seen them.

His interview with Brandt had plenty of interesting details, including his thoughts about the Packers drafting Jordan Love. Rodgers is under contract through 2023 but recognizes that his future with the Packers is in jeopardy.