Report: Aaron Rodgers ‘open’ to joining 1 AFC team

March 7, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Rodgers in a helmet

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers still has not announced whether he will play football next season, but the star quarterback appears to be exploring all options while he contemplates his future.

Trey Wingo was told by sources that Rodgers had conversations with the New York Jets on Monday. While there is no trade between the Jets and Green Bay Packers in the works, Rodgers is open to the idea of playing for New York.

Rodgers has been Plan A for the Jets since the start of the offseason. The big question is whether Rodgers would want to play for them, and apparently he has not ruled it out.

The Jets likely feel even more urgency to lure Rodgers to New York after Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints on Monday. Carr had been heavily recruited by the Jets for weeks prior to joining the Saints.

Rodgers seemed to hint recently that he will not be back with the Packers next season. His contract is viewed as a major obstacle in any potential trade, but Rodgers would likely be open to a restructure. That would make it easier for a team like the Jets to justify giving up significant draft capital for the 39-year-old.

Aaron Rodgers New York Jets
