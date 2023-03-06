Report: Teams have 1 big issue with Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers appear to be trending toward moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but trading the star quarterback could prove to be somewhat of a challenge.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “Get Up” Monday morning that he has spoken with team executives who view Rodgers’ contract as a significant issue. Rodgers is owed just shy of $60 million in guaranteed money in 2023, which is an astronomical hit for any team to take on, even for a four-time NFL MVP.

“I have talked to multiple teams in the quarterback market who believe that this is a tough trade to pull off with the Packers if it gets to that point because of the $58 million that he’s due in a guarantee in 2023,” Fowler said. “Teams might have a hard time coming around on that.”

Fowler went on to say that Rodgers’ contract will likely need to be reworked and/or the Packers may have to eat some money in order to facilitate a trade.

The Packers would almost certainly ask for multiple first-round picks in any potential deal for Rodgers. A team like the New York Jets might be willing to give up the draft capital, especially now that they have missed out on Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders are another team to watch.

Rodgers has not yet committed to playing in 2023, and it is unclear if the Packers are open to bringing him back. He acknowledged weeks ago that he will need to tweak his contract if he decides to return next season.

Some recent comments made it seem like Rodgers has come to one big conclusion about his playing career, but things have a tendency to change quickly during the offseason.