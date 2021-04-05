Aaron Rodgers has another interesting quote about his Packers future

Aaron Rodgers seems to be relishing the fact that he may be causing the Green Bay Packers some headaches as they try to plan out his future.

Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday and made more comments about his future with the Packers. He reiterated that it was “out of my control,” but pointed out that his play last year may have “thrown a wrench” into some of the organization’s plans.

A lot of people have been talking about @AaronRodgers12 contract status "Nothing's really changed. My future a lot of it is out of my control… I may have thrown a wrench in some timelines that may have been thought about or desired" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/COXtEmomEk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2021

“Nothing’s really changed. My future, a lot of it is out of my control,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I use a phrase like ‘beautiful mystery.’ Because it is quite uncertain which direction things are going to go. All I can do is play my best, and I feel like last year I did do that and that may have thrown a wrench into some timelines that may have been thought of or desired.”

That last line is sure to raise some eyebrows. Rodgers has never been happy about the Packers using a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love last year. Rodgers clearly saw it as a signal that the organization thinks Rodgers should be slowing down. Plus, he wasn’t particularly thrilled to see Green Bay using a first-round pick on a player that does not fill any immediate needs.

Rodgers has been making similar comments about his future lately, and he seems to be enjoying taking subtle shots at the Packers. For what it’s worth, the Packers seem to be giving him reason to do so based on how they’re handling things.