Aaron Rodgers opens up about Packers future in revealing interview

Aaron Rodgers admitted that his future may lie away from the Green Bay Packers in a revealing interview.

Rodgers appeared on the debut episode of “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” on The Ringer and discussed his future in light of the team’s decision to trade up for quarterback Jordan Love in the NFL Draft. Rodgers said he “perked up” when the Packers moved up in the draft, expecting them to target a wide receiver, and reaffirmed that he “wasn’t elated” when the Packers ultimately picked a quarterback.

When Brandt asked Rodgers about the scenario facing the Packers in which they either move on from Rodgers or leave Love to sit on the bench for an extended period, the veteran quarterback admitted that he expects the organization to move on from him at some point.

Aaron Rodgers expands on the Jordan Love pick on @kylebrandt's new @spotify/@ringer pod. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/84hTnIX2YA — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 28, 2020

“I think that’s probably what happens,” Rodgers said. “Based on just the circumstances around everything. Just look at the facts. They traded up, they drafted him. I would say they like him, they want to play him.

“Was I bummed out? Of course. Who wouldn’t be? I wanted to play my entire career in Green Bay. I love the city. I grew up there, really. I got there when I was 21, I’m 36 now. You know, a lot changes during that time. But look, I get it. I see it completely clearly and I’m not bitter about it. It just kind of is what it is.”

Rodgers was also somewhat dismissive of comparisons between when he was drafted as Brett Favre’s heir apparent and now, arguing that the current iteration of the Packers is much closer to winning a title than they were when Rodgers was selected in 2005.

Rodgers is honest and forthright here, and definitely seems to see the writing on the wall. His admission about being frustrated by the Love pick isn’t a new one, but his comments about his future are clear-eyed and almost resigned. Rodgers has made no secret of the fact that he intends to play into his 40s, and to do that, it sounds like he may have to do exactly what Brett Favre predicted he would.