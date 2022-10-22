Report: NFL rivals have brutal assessment of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have struggled on offense all year, and it seems to be taking a toll on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That is apparently especially true if you ask others around the league.

Anonymous talent evaluators and scouts have a fairly brutal assessment of Rodgers this season, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. La Canfora writes that rival executives believe Rodgers’ body language is “worse than ever” and he seems unwilling to even try to push the ball downfield.

“They can’t get anything going on offense and it almost looks like he doesn’t want to be there,” one evaluator told La Canfora. “It’s like he’s almost too willing to give up on a play.”

Reading body language can be difficult, but Rodgers has definitely given a lot of reason to question whether he’s enjoying himself in Green Bay. He maintains he is still enjoying himself, but it has not always seemed that way, and he does not necessarily seem to be on the same page as his head coach either.

Rodgers has yet to have a 300-yard game this season and has not thrown more than two touchdown passes in any contest. That is uncharacteristic of him, and it may be a cause — or perhaps a reflection — of his mood.