Aaron Rodgers has concerning quote about Packers’ offense

Aaron Rodgers did not exactly signal a lot of optimism in the Green Bay Packers’ offense based on the quote he offered up on Tuesday.

The Packers’ offense has been regularly bested by the defense in training camp thus far, with the offensive line struggling in particular. Rodgers, who had the day off Tuesday, did not exactly sound optimistic that things would change anytime soon when asked when the offense would start beating the defense.

“I don’t know if we’re going to. I mean, they’re a talented bunch,” the Packers’ quarterback said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

On one hand, this could certainly read as Rodgers’ endorsement of the team’s defense. Perhaps that’s the way he meant it. Even if that is the case, it’s hardly a ringing endorsement of the offensive unit, whether Rodgers is leading it or not.

The reality is that the pieces around Rodgers in the Green Bay offense are largely unproven after Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason. Only running back Aaron Jones has proven that he can consistently perform at a high level. The team’s potential No. 1 receiver is untested, with just 1,448 career receiving yards to his name. Tight end Robert Tonyan had 11 touchdowns two years ago, but has failed to match that production in his other NFL seasons.

Training camp performances are not everything, but Rodgers may have a long year ahead of him. He is good enough to mask some of the deficiencies, but this is still a bit worrisome.