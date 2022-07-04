 Skip to main content
Surprising WR could become Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 target?

July 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers throws a ball

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers lost some key receivers over the offseason and will need new players to step up. Aaron Rodgers seems to think he has one candidate in line for a bigger role.

Rodgers talked recently about the Packers’ receivers. He mentioned that Allen Lazard has a chance to be the team’s No. 1 receiver.

“Excited about Randall [Cobb]. We’ve played a lot of football together. Excited about Sammy [Watkins]. Excited about Allen Lazard. He’s been our dirty-work guy for most of his career here, now he’s getting an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver, so I’m not worried about him at all stepping into that role,” Rodgers said via The Athletic.

Cobb was a past favorite of Rodgers whom the quarterback got to return to the team last year. Watkins was once a top-five draft pick, but he hasn’t lived up to that billing. He had 27 catches for 394 yards last season with Baltimore.

As for Lazard, he’s been with Green Bay since 2018. Last season he had 40 catches for 513 yards and 8 touchdowns, all of which are career-high marks. Now that Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are gone, there will be a big opportunity for Lazard to fill in. Perhaps his first-career 1,000-yard season and double-digit touchdown season are in store.

