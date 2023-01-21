Packers could seriously consider Aaron Rodgers trade?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are facing another offseason of uncertainty, but the two sides seem to be in agreement that a big move could be coming.

Both Rodgers and the Packers are “fully aware” that a trade is a real possibility this offseason, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Packers plan to move on from a number of key players, and Rodgers is unlikely to be pleased with those moves, which could set the wheels in motion for a divorce. The big issue will be the $110 million remaining on Rodgers’ contract, and what team might be able to take on that money.

Some QB updates from ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown on Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/nvtC06bw0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023

The Packers cannot simply cut Rodgers, as that would come with a cap hit approaching $100 million. If the quarterback wants to keep playing but wants to do so for a team other than the Packers, a trade is the only real option for both sides.

Rodgers will consider his future, as he has done for the last two offseasons. The quarterback has made clear that he does not want to endure a rebuild if he does keep playing. Green Bay just missed the playoffs, and the organization may be aware that major changes are needed to overhaul the roster — changes that may not be possible without dumping some significant salaries.

Rodgers turned 39 in January and is coming off one of his worst seasons as a pro, throwing for only 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He would still undoubtedly attract plenty of interest from around the league if he did become available, even though the contract will limit his market.