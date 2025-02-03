Pat McAfee shares his intriguing Aaron Rodgers theory

Pat McAfee knows Aaron Rodgers well, and he has a fairly compelling theory on what Rodgers’ plans for 2025 might wind up being.

McAfee discussed Rodgers’ future with the New York Jets on Monday’s “Pat McAfee Show.” After ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out that the Jets likely offer Rodgers the best situation talent-wise of any team in need of a quarterback, McAfee argued that “the stars are aligning” for the quarterback to ultimately return to New York for another year.

“(I) have not talked to Aaron. Trying to give him his space, like we always do after the season. The way he finished that season, there is no way he’s walking away. There’s no way he’s just, ‘You know what? Yeah, I’m done.’ Especially with how the season went and all the s–t that was talked — it doesn’t feel like an Aaron Rodgers move to walk away now.

“For him, the timing with the quarterback situation coming out of the draft and free agent world, he’s already there, he knows the building, get a young guy in to maybe learn. It feels like the stars are aligning for this to happen.”

.@AdamSchefter provided an Aaron Rodgers #Jets update after being asked a question by @MichaelCole: ‘From a talent standpoint there is probably not a better option out there than Aaron Rodgers’ at the QB position for NYJ. We still don’t know if Rodgers wants to keep playing or… pic.twitter.com/qCSfnRbxlZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 3, 2025

McAfee knows Rodgers well, even if they have not spoken since the end of the season. If he does not envision Rodgers retiring, that carries some weight.

More relevant is Rodgers’ status with the Jets. A few months ago, the widespread expectation was that Rodgers would be let go by the Jets at the end of the season. There seems to have been a slight attitude shift more recently, with new head coach Aaron Glenn supposedly keeping the door open for a return.

The Jets went just 5-12 last season with Rodgers at the helm, though he did still throw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. If the Jets have no clear alternative, McAfee might wind up being correct with his analysis.