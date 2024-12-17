New report reveals Jets’ stance on Aaron Rodgers for 2025

Aaron Rodgers has played some of his best football of the season over the last two weeks, but that does not mean the New York Jets have changed their stance on the former MVP.

Since the Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, there has been a wide-ranging belief that Rodgers will not be back with the team in 2025. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, that belief exists among those who have interest in the Jets’ general manager position as well.

Jones reported on Sunday that the expectation remains that the Jets will part ways with Rodgers after the season. Prospective GM candidates do not believe owner Woody Johnson will make any mandates about Rodgers, but a new regime will likely want to start fresh at the quarterback position.

Rodgers went 16/30 for 289 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday’s 32-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He threw for 339 yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins the week before. Rodgers now has 8 touchdowns compared to just 1 interception over New York’s last four games.

Still, the Jets are 4-10 and appear to be in need of another rebuild. Rodgers, who turned 41 this month, has not been the same player since returning from his torn Achilles. It seems like even fans in New York would prefer to move on from him at this point.