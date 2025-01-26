Jets coach Aaron Glenn’s reported stance on Aaron Rodgers revealed

Aaron Rodgers has been facing an uncertain future with the New York Jets for several months now, but it sounds like the team’s new head coach is at least open to working the former NFL MVP.

Rodgers has said he is not sure whether he wants to play at all in 2025. He plans to take some time before reaching that decision, but he remains under contract with the Jets at a non-guaranteed salary of $37.5 million for next season.

Aaron Glenn was named the new head coach of the Jets earlier this week. New York hired former Denver Broncos executive Darren Mougey as their new general manager on Saturday. Both Glenn and Mougey will likely have a significant say in what the Jets decide to do at quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Glenn has not ruled out working with Rodgers next season.

“Aaron Rodgers has been very clear that the decision about whether he comes back will be up to the new head coach and the new general manager,” Rapoport said Sunday. “Aaron Glenn, to my understanding, is open to it. Rodgers is as well. Expect those conversations to ramp up in the coming week.”

The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season and have the 7th overall pick in a draft that is not considered deep at quarterback. They may not be able to find an NFL-ready player to take over under center. That is likely one reason they have not yet ruled out keeping Rodgers for another year.

Rodgers, 41, is nowhere near as mobile as he was before he tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season. He played stronger as the year went on this season, though.

Rodgers has dropped some hints about his future recently. If the Jets want him back and he wants to continue playing, a return to New York seems more likely than a fresh start elsewhere.