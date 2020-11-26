Aaron Rodgers can’t keep up with all of Philip Rivers’ children

Philip Rivers has enough children to fill up a hockey team, baseball team, and nearly have a full 5-on-5 basketball game. But Aaron Rodgers admits he lost track of Rivers’ children count.

Rodgers appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” for an interview on Wednesday and talked about protocol for quarterbacks greeting each other after games. That likely came up because of Tom Brady’s recent snubs.

Rodgers says it depends on several factors, such as the relationship between the players, and how a player feels about seeing opponents after a game.

Patrick then joked to the Green Bay Packers quarterback that you can’t ask Rivers about his kids because then the conversation would never end, since Rivers has nine kids. That’s when Rodgers admitted he lost count of the amount of children Rivers has.

“It’s funny, because I said, ‘are you guys working on No. 9 yet? He said ‘we already had No. 9.’ I thought eight was the last one,” Rodgers joked.

Word emerged late in the 2018 season that Rivers was expecting his ninth child. He and his wife have seven girls and two boys.

Rivers is 38 and has been in the NFL since 2004. He was one draft class ahead of Rodgers, who was selected in 2005. The two have been among the best quarterbacks in the league over the last decade-plus.