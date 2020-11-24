Tom Brady snubs Jared Goff on postgame handshake

Tom Brady continues to be a poor sport after losses.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.” After the game, cameras showed Rams quarterback Jared Goff walking to the middle of the field for a customary postgame handshake with the opposing quarterback. The only problem is Brady was nowhere to be found.

“Been there” -Nick Foles to Jared Goff pic.twitter.com/cnSbY9pju2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2020

This has become an undeniable trend for Brady. He also snubbed Nick Foles after a Bucs loss to the Chicago Bears in early October.

Brady was asked why he snubbed Foles and had no good explanation. The only thing that seems to explain Brady’s behavior is that the handshakes don’t matter too much to him when he’s on the losing end of a game.

Or maybe Brady just is in a real hurry to get to bed.

Tampa Bay is 7-4 following the loss, while the Rams are 7-3.