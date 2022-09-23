Aaron Rodgers offers clear stance on playing into his 40s

Aaron Rodgers has publicly flirted with retirement recently, though he ultimately returned for the 2022 season. While the Green Bay Packers quarterback does not appear to know exactly when he will walk away from the game, he continues to strongly indicate it will be sooner rather than later.

Rodgers made clear he has no plans to play into his mid-40s, and the 39-year-old has no intention of mimicking Tom Brady and playing until he is 45.

“I won’t be, I’ll be doing something else,” Rodgers told Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45.”

This is not a new stance from Rodgers, who has made clear his desire to retire before he turns 45. That does not necessarily mean the Packers quarterback is on the verge of walking away, though.

Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP awards, so it’s not as if his play has deteriorated with age. There is no reason to believe he can’t be effective for several more years — just not that many more.