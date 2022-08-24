Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he plans to play

Aaron Rodgers may not have any intention of playing in the NFL until he is 45 like Tom Brady, but that does not mean the Green Bay Packers star plans to walk away from the game anytime soon.

Rodgers was a guest on a recent episode of “Pardon My Take.” A lot of the interview featured host Dan “Big Cat” Katz, a diehard Chicago Bears fan, sarcastically ribbing Rodgers and trying to convince him to retire. At one point, Big Cat joked that he will “work my a– off” to try to hook Rodgers up with any dream job the quarterback wants in order to get him out of the NFC North. Rodgers very confidently replied that Big Cat can do that for him three years from now.

“In three more years … maybe four,” Rodgers said.

You can see the exchange at the 6:35 mark below:

Rodgers also admitted during the interview that he was close to retiring this past offseason. He spoke about facing the reality that his football career is “coming to a close.”

“When you’re 21 you’re thinking you’re gonna play forever, and then (you turn) 38 and you’re a f—ing old guy,” Rodgers said. “You’re 38 and you’re like, ‘The years have really gone by.’ I’m thankful for it. I want to leave this place better than I found it.”

On Brady’s 45th birthday earlier this month, Rodgers was asked if he can see himself playing until he is 45. He bluntly replied “no, I don’t.”

Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers this offseason that runs through 2026. It does not sound like he plans to play that out. If the recent concerns he expressed about about Green Bay’s offense become an issue, he could retire even sooner than he anticipates.