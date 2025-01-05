Report sheds light on possibility of Aaron Rodgers retiring

The New York Jets are widely expected to move on from Aaron Rodgers at the conclusion of the season, and there seems to be a growing belief that the star quarterback will call it a career.

Rodgers was asked earlier this week if he has considered the possibility that Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins could be the last of his NFL career. The 41-year-old said the thought has “of course” crossed his mind. He also spent some time reflecting on his football career.

“I’m just more resigned to the reality of the situation,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I think there’s going to be change here, and if I’m a part of the change, then I just want to make sure everybody knows I have nothing but gratitude for my time here.”

Rodgers did not rule out playing for the Jets again in 2025, but he said he is looking forward to a mental break regardless of what happens.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that there are people close to Rodgers who understand Sunday’s game could be it for the former MVP.

“There are several people close to him who I know are preparing for the fact that this could, in fact, be it,” Rapoport said.

All indications are that the Jets prefer to move on from Rodgers and start fresh with a new quarterback and head coach. Even if Rodgers wants to play next season, there is no guarantee that a team would give him an opportunity to start. That has probably factored into his mindset about Week 18.