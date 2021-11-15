Aaron Rodgers making 1 big change to comply with NFL COVID protocol

Aaron Rodgers is making one big change to comply with the NFL’s COVID protocol.

Rodgers made headlines the last two weeks after he missed his Green Bay Packers’ Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccination status leaked and became a huge topic of discussion.

The Packers quarterback was found to be unvaccinated even though he gave off the impression for months that he had been vaccinated. Not only did Rodgers mislead reporters when asked a question in August about his vaccination status, but he also did not wear a mask to press conferences and on the sidelines. The latter offense — not wearing a mask in those situations — violated the NFL’s protocol.

Rodgers no longer has a charade to keep up, so he is making one change. Rather than wear a mask to press conferences, the man who just recovered from COVID-19 has opted to conduct his postgame press conferences via video conference.

Aaron Rodgers will hold his postgame press conference via Zoom; the Packers said. His other option, unless he wanted to pay more fines, was to do it wearing a mask in the media auditorium. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 14, 2021

Even though Rodgers is making that change, he has not gone full compliance mode. He was still seen greeting opponents after the Packers shutout the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday without wearing a mask.

Rodgers is basically telling the NFL, angry executives, and the “woke mob” to go pound sand.

