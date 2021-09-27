Aaron Rodgers quotes ‘Moneyball’ in postgame interview

Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers prevailed against the San Francisco 49ers, winning 30-28 on a 51-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

Rodgers’ Packers led for most of the game, but the 49ers came back to take the lead with 37 seconds left thanks to an impressive drive led by Jimmy Garoppolo.

37 seconds was all Rodgers needed to get his team into field goal range. He completed two passes to get the job done, and then left it up to Crosby to win it.

The way the end of the game went back-and-forth led Rodgers to steal a line from “Moneyball” in his postgame interview.

“How can you not be romantic about football?” Rodgers said to NBC’s Michele Tafoya.

The original line is delivered by Billy Beane’s character played by Brad Pitt towards the end of the baseball movie. Pitt’s quote is about baseball, but Rodgers substituted football.

Rodgers’ use of the line worked well there given all the emotions the game sent fans and participants through. It really was a thrilling ending and an extremely enjoyable game to watch. It’s also a lot easier for Rodgers to wax poetic following a win.

The Packers probably feel they deserved that one after being robbed on a big call before halftime.