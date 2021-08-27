Aaron Rodgers raves about Randall Cobb’s training camp performance

Aaron Rodgers lobbied the Green Bay Packers hard to bring back wide receiver Randall Cobb, and it sounds like it’s been well worth it to the veteran quarterback.

In a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers raved about Cobb’s performance so far in training camp, noting that his performance justified Rodgers’ demands.

“There’s so many new people around here that weren’t here in ’18 and before that saw Randall as a young player,” Rodgers said. “But anybody that hasn’t been around him, there’s been so many moments throughout camp where you’re like, ‘Whoa. Whoa, that was really f—ing smart,’ or ‘Whoa, that was an amazing play,’ or ‘Wow, he’s still athletically super-gifted,’ or ‘I’ve never seen a shallow cross run that precisely.'”

“There’s been like one thing every single day that he’s done that a lot of people have said, ‘Wow, that’s why 12 wanted him so bad. That’s why he’s going to be an important part of what we’re doing.”

The Packers have essentially admitted that it was Rodgers’ influence that led to Cobb’s return. Rodgers seems entirely happy to take credit for that, and there’s a bit of I-told-you-so in his comments. That could be because he has other ex-teammates in mind that he wants back, and he would like the Packers to listen.

Cobb will have to keep it up in the regular season. If he does, Rodgers probably won’t hesitate to continue vocally praising one of his favorite receivers.