Aaron Rodgers hints at next ex-teammate he wants Packers to bring back

Aaron Rodgers has used his leverage to convince the Green Bay Packers to bring back one former teammate in Randall Cobb. It seems like he might be willing to do it again based on his social media activity.

On Friday, Cobb posted a picture of former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, hinting at a desire to play with him again. Rodgers took it a step further, sharing the post on Instagram with the caption “bring him back.”

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb (jokingly???) campaign for Clay Matthews to return to #Packers via IG pic.twitter.com/x6B42Pi9Hd — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) August 14, 2021

Packers guard David Bakhtiari also shared the post, which prompted a response from Matthews.

Clay Matthews has now weighed in on these posts by Rodgers, Cobb and Bakhtiari https://t.co/rU6G37kEOH pic.twitter.com/GkzrG53mbp — Erik Slaby (@ErikSlaby) August 14, 2021

It’s not completely clear whether Rodgers is serious or not, but you wouldn’t put it past him. He already pushed the Packers to re-acquire Cobb essentially out of nowhere. That said, they might just be having a little fun here.

As for Matthews, the 35-year-old did not play for any team in 2020, though he seemed to have interest in doing so. He collected eight sacks in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams, his most recent NFL season.