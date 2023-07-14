Aaron Rodgers shares his reaction to Jets being on ‘Hard Knocks’

The New York Jets have been chosen as the featured team for HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this offseason, and you can probably guess how Aaron Rodgers feels about that.

Rodgers this week is once again taking part in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. During a brief interview with KPIX on Thursday, the quarterback was asked for his thoughts on his new team having to do “Hard Knocks.” Rodgers said he likes that “the voice of God” (actor Liev Schreiber) narrates the show. That’s where the positive feelings stopped, though.

.@AaronRodgers12 was asked by @KPIXtv about the #Jets being chosen for Hard Knocks: “Look, I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”… pic.twitter.com/hEhtTUffOg — The Jake Asman Show (@JakeAsmanShow) July 14, 2023

“I understand the appeal with us, obviously. There’s a lot of eyes on me and a lot of eyes on our team and expectations for our squad,” Rodgers said. “They forced it down our throats, so we’re gonna deal with it.”

Rodgers has done nothing to hide the fact that the media bothers him. He seems like one of the last people in the NFL who would want to be featured on a show like “Hard Knocks,” but he essentially assured it would happen by forcing a trade to New York.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also made his feelings clear about appearing on the show.

Even if the Jets are annoyed that they will have cameras following them around during training camp, they should provide plenty of entertainment.