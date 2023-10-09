Aaron Rodgers shares his reaction to Jets’ win over Sean Payton

Few members of the New York Jets were happier about the team’s win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday than Aaron Rodgers. He made that clear with his reaction to the team’s 31-21 victory at Denver.

The Jets trailed the Broncos the entire first half but claimed the lead in the second half and never relinquished it. After the win, Rodgers shared a brief post on social media site X. His message said “W” to note the team’s win. More importantly, he put “Hackett” in a hashtag.

That was a reference to Jets first-year offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett coached the Broncos to a 4-11 record before being first last season. New Broncos head coach Sean Payton absolutely annihilated Hackett in comments before the season started, saying the coach had done the worst coaching job in history.

Many Jets players defended Hackett at the time. The team took it personally to get a win on Sunday for their offensive coordinator. And few players were more motivated to stand up for Hackett than Rodgers, who played under the coach while the two were in Green Bay. Though Rodgers isn’t playing due to his Achilles’ tendon injury, he sure is happy the Jets stuck it to Payton.