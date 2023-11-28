Aaron Rodgers seems to refute 1 report about his return from injury

Aaron Rodgers seems to have answered one big question about his impending return from an Achilles injury.

Rodgers has repeatedly said that his goal is to play again this season. He has also acknowledged that the New York Jets would have to be in the playoff hunt in order for him to justify taking the field again in 2023, even if he is medically cleared.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that Rodgers’ mindset has changed a bit. According to Glazer, Rodgers wants to play again this season even if the Jets are not in postseason contention, as the 39-year-old is motivated to prove he can come back from an Achilles tear faster than any other NFL player.

Rodgers seemed to refute that during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said the first priority is making sure he is healthy but that the Jets would still have to be “alive” and “in it.”

“I think it’s always been first, am I healthy? And then, are we alive? Are we in it? Are we playing good enough to make a run? “Rodgers said. “Can I step in and protect myself and play at the level I feel that I’m capable of playing?”

"There's a natural progression here to the rehab and that's gonna involve getting to do some things that are football related.. I'm improving steadily but we're still not where I can make a decision on playing" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XVlY50CRwa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 28, 2023

The Jets fell to 4-7 with their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday. They are currently in 15th place out of 16 teams in the AFC playoff hunt.

There have been reports that Rodgers wants to return when the Jets host the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24. The only way New York would have a chance of staying in postseason contention would be to win all three of their games leading up to that, which seems unlikely.

If Rodgers is determined to prove he can return from a major injury in less than four months, he may try to justify playing as long as the Jets are mathematically in the playoff hunt. That is a lot different from them having an actual chance to reach the postseason.