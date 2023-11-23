Aaron Rodgers reportedly has surprising new goal with Achilles recovery

The New York Jets have been quickly fading from playoff contention as Aaron Rodgers tries to make his way back from an Achilles injury, but a new report claims that actually may not impact the star quarterback’s plans.

Rodgers has made it clear that his goal is to play again this season. However, he has acknowledged that the Jets would have to be in contention for him to justify taking the field in 2023, even if he is medically cleared. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Rodgers now wants to play this season even if his team is not in the postseason hunt.

“I was told originally if they’re out of playoff contention, Aaron’s probably not gonna try and come back. That changed this past week,” Glazer said on FOX’s NFL pregame show Thursday. “I think Aaron, even if they’re out of it, still wants to show he was able to come back faster from that Achilles tear than pretty much any quarterback ever.”

Rodgers tore his Achilles on Sept. 11. The surgery he had was the same so-called “speed bridge” procedure that running back Cam Akers had prior to the 2021 season. Akers, who was with the Los Angeles Rams at the time, was cleared to play five months later. Rodgers is aiming to play next month, so his goal is to return less than four months after suffering the injury.

The Jets fell to 4-6 on the season with their loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. They then made some significant changes, but very few people expect that to help. They host the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

It still seems farfetched for Rodgers to return from his injury so quickly, especially if the Jets are out of playoff contention. Though, the 39-year-old did say from the start that he hopes people doubt him so he can prove them wrong.