Aaron Rodgers eyeing specific game for potential return?

Aaron Rodgers recently said that he is hoping to be cleared to return from his Achilles injury at some point in December, and there is now a more specific date to keep an eye on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the most likely game for Rodgers to return would be when the New York Jets host the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24. If Rodgers returned for that game, he would be able to play in three games and help the Jets with their postseason push. Rodgers has acknowledged that he would not come back this season if New York is out of playoff contention.

“From my understanding, if he could protect himself and the Jets are still in the playoff hunt, this is possible,” Rapoport said. “Rodgers wouldn’t be able to run around like he used to. He would be a little more stationary, but it is viable.”

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports later reported that Rodgers has told the Jets he is hopeful he can return to practice on Dec. 2.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on Sept. 11. The surgery he had was the same so-called “speed bridge” procedure that running back Cam Akers had prior to the 2021 season. Akers, who was with the Los Angeles Rams at the time, was cleared to play five months later. Rodgers is aiming to be back less than four months after suffering the injury.

The Jets fell to 4-5 with their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. They play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and then the Miami Dolphins twice in a tough schedule stretch before that Dec. 24 game, so it is going to be a challenge for them to remain in contention.

Rodgers has already taken some big steps in his rehab, but returning in less than four months still seems overly ambitious.