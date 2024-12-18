Aaron Rodgers drops hint about his retirement decision timetable

Aaron Rodgers suggested that the NFL might be in for another lengthy saga when it comes to his retirement decision.

The New York Jets quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he anticipates taking some time after the season to determine whether he wants to play again in 2025. He conceded that the decision could be sped up if the Jets decide to quickly release him, but even then, he anticipates that he will not make any quick statements.

Aaron Rodgers said he’ll take some time after the season to decide what he wants to do future-wise “unless I get released right away.” But even then, he plans on taking some time to decide his NFL future. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 18, 2024

Most will remember well that Rodgers has kept a lot of people waiting in the past when he has contemplated retirement. In 2022, he kept the Green Bay Packers waiting until March before he decided to come back for another year. He did the same thing in 2023, a process that included his now-famous “isolation retreat.” That ended with him ultimately being traded to the Jets.

Rodgers’ Jets career appears to be over no matter what. His decision will ultimately come down to whether he wants to play for another team in 2025. He has played well down the stretch despite the team’s struggles, but it is unclear which quarterback-needy teams might want to bring him in as a short-term solution.