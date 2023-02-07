Aaron Rodgers says he will make decision after ‘isolation retreat’

Aaron Rodgers has not yet decided whether he will continue his NFL career next season, and he is hoping an intense experience he has upcoming can point him in the right direction.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers revealed that he will go on what he called an “isolation retreat” later this month. He said the goal of the retreat will be to allow him to have time to “contemplate all things about my future and then make a decision that is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness.”

Of course, McAfee asked for details about what an isolation treat entails. Rodgers explained that he will be alone in darkness in a small house for four days. Food and necessities will be delivered to him through a slot, and he will have no contact with any humans or the outside world for the duration of the retreat.

“It’s four nights of complete darkness. You’re not locked in. If you can’t do it, you can just walk out the door. It’s a darkness retreat,” Rodgers explained. “I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now and I felt like it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season.”

You can hear Rodgers explain more about the retreat in the video below:

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

Rodgers insisted he will not be bringing any substances with him while in isolation. The reigning NFL MVP spoke openly last offseason about the experiences he had with ayahuasca. He indicated that experimenting with the hallucinogenic plant had a positive impact on his play.

There were even some questions about whether Rodgers violated the NFL’s drug policy.

If Rodgers does play in 2023, there is a chance the Green Bay Packers could trade him. He acknowledged over the weekend that he has been repeatedly linked to one team.