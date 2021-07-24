Sportsbooks believe Aaron Rodgers retirement is imminent?

With Aaron Rodgers giving nothing away regarding his NFL future, people are looking everywhere for signs as to what he may be thinking. The latest hint comes in the form of multiple sportsbooks abruptly shifting their Packers-related odds.

According to Bill Huber of FanNation, Westgate SuperBook closed all of its NFC North markets, including playoff and divisional odds and win totals. Two other anonymous sportsbooks privately said that there is an expectation that Rodgers will announce his retirement within the next week, prompting major shifts in Packers-related odds.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk points out that both PointsBet and DraftKings have removed the Packers from the list of available over-under win total bets, while the 31 other teams remain available.

Sometimes Vegas does know something, as sportsbooks don’t want to lose money and generally put plenty of thought into their lines for that exact reason. Still, a Rodgers retirement would be abrupt. It would also make some sense, as he would avoid fines for skipping training camp and could theoretically unretire in a year. Doing so would, however, cost Rodgers a significant sum of money.

Informed speculation has indicated that Rodgers is simply not going to play for the Packers in 2021. How he goes about avoiding that remains to be seen. However it happens, the sportsbooks certainly seem to think a resolution is coming soon.