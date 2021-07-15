Adam Schefter shares latest prediction for Aaron Rodgers situation

Aaron Rodgers has less than two weeks remaining to decide if he will show up to training camp with the Green Bay Packers, and one NFL insider thinks there were would need to be a significant change to the star quarterback’s contract for that to happen.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “Get Up!” Thursday that he does not believe Rodgers will report to the Packers under his current deal. The reason for that is Rodgers still wants out of Green Bay, and his contract ties him to the team for three more seasons. If the Packers want Rodgers to play in 2021, Schefter thinks they will have to give him assurances that he will be traded next offseason.

How can they do that? One way would be to restructure Rodgers’ contract so it voids next March. Another would be to build in some sort of massive bonus that the Packers are not going to pay, thus forcing them to move on from the reigning NFL MVP.

"My own opinion is I don't think we'll see Aaron Rodgers show up in Green Bay with 3 years left on the contract as it currently stands. … There has to be, I think … some sort of stipulation that makes it clear that the Packers will trade him after the season." —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/2nRQZ2Sd1c — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2021

Obviously, Schefter does not think Rodgers is going to change his mind about wanting out of Green Bay. It may be too late in the offseason for the Packers to trade him now, so an agreement to part ways in 2022 would make sense.

Rodgers reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from the Packers this offseason for a very specific reason. The issues he has with the team clearly are not going away.