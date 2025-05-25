Aaron Rodgers makes his thoughts on playing for Saints very clear

Cross the New Orleans Saints off the list of potential Aaron Rodgers landing spots.

The Saints arguably have the most shallow quarterback room in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. After Derek Carr announced his sudden retirement earlier this month, New Orleans is left with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second-round rookie Tyler Shough as its options for QB1.

Rodgers is by far the highest-profile free agent QB left on the market. But the four-time MVP apparently has no interest in playing for the Saints. Rodgers said as much when asked by a fan about joining the Saints during a recent event in Austin, Texas.

“No,” Rodgers said without hesitation “That’s the answer. I’ve played there a couple of times, but no. The answer is no. I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana.”

🚨BREAKING: 4x #NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he will never play for the New Orleans #Saints.



Q: “Would you ever consider playing for the Saints?”



Aaron: “NO…. NO.”



DAMN.



(Via Mike Stud)

pic.twitter.com/pjIOAbVkes — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 24, 2025

Fans were quick to link Rodgers to the Saints once Carr’s decision to retire became public. But there appears to be mutual disinterest in making it happen.

The Saints are said to be open to giving Shough a legitimate chance to become the Week 1 starter. Even if Shough underperforms, New Orleans could opt to tank the season and get a shot at drafting a passer in next year’s more QB-heavy draft.

With the Saints out of the picture, it’s pretty clear where Rodgers ends up before the start of next season.