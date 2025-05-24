Aaron Rodgers drops cryptic hint about his NFL future

Aaron Rodgers has continued to tease his next NFL destination without actually committing to a team.

Rodgers has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers all offseason long. It’s gotten to the point that Steelers owner Art Rooney II has publicly commented about Pittsburgh “waiting” for Rodgers as the veteran quarterback takes his time deciding on his future.

Rodgers dropped an interesting hint this week about where he plans to end up. The four-time MVP recently fielded questions at an event in Austin, Texas.

One young fan asked Rodgers if he would ever sign with the Chicago Bears. Rodgers was quick to shoot down that possibility, but did provide some insight on which team he’s interested in.

“No,” Rodgers responded, via Mike Nicastro of Behind the Steel Curtain. “But I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year, on a road trip. I don’t know. Not sure. Better check it out.”

The Steelers just so happen to be among eight teams with a scheduled 2025 regular season game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Three teams, the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers, all have established QBs on their roster. Two others, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, already have messy QB depth charts to even consider Rodgers. The Minnesota Vikings seem prepared to hand the reins to JJ McCarthy.

The New Orleans Saints just had starting QB Derek Carr suddenly retire. While many instantly tied the Saints to Rodgers following Carr’s announcement, the team reportedly plans to give 2025 NFL draftee Tyler Shough a chance to win the job.

That leaves the Steelers as the likely landing spot Rodgers was hinting at.

Every indication points to the union happening before the season begins. But fans and reporters can only speculate until Rodgers puts pen to paper.