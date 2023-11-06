Aaron Rodgers takes another step in Achilles recovery

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be sending another signal that he is progressing in his injury recovery.

The Jets posted a video on social media showing Rodgers walking into MetLife Stadium for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only was Rodgers not using the cart he had previously used to get around the stadium, but he appeared to be walking without a pronounced limp.

.@AaronRodgers12 has ditched the cart for MNF 👋 pic.twitter.com/oDF0eqOI6s — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 6, 2023

Obviously, there is a massive difference between casually walking and playing in an NFL game. Still, this counts as progress for Rodgers, who has set an ambitious timeline for himself in his efforts to come back from the Achilles tear he suffered in Week 1.

Rodgers is clearly working hard, both behind the scenes and occasionally in public, with the goal of playing again in 2023. It is still an extremely difficult task, but he is happy to keep sending little signals like this one to hint at the possibility.