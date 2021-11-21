Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers call timeout on TD pass play?

The Green Bay Packers may have caught a huge break on their go-ahead touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Rodgers and Davante Adams connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 23-23, and the extra point gave Green Bay a 24-23 lead. There was some confusion on the play, as Rodgers signaled for a timeout just before he received the snap. Keep a close eye on the quarterback in the video below:

Rodgers definitely wanted a timeout. However, it’s difficult to tell if he made the signal before the ball was in play. The timeout signal and the snap seemed to happen simultaneously. Either way, the fact that Rodgers signaled for a timeout might help explain why Adams was wide open.

The Packers benefitted from a badly botched call late last season, but it’s hard to say if the same happened on Sunday. It looked like a bang-bang pay that simply went in Green Bay’s favor.

The Vikings ended up winning on a last-second field goal. Had the result gone the other way, they likely would have been furious about the timeout play.