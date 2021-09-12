 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers gets trolled with ‘Jeopardy!’ jokes after poor Week 1 showing

September 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

After an offseason of controversy and turmoil, the Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2021 season with a worrying 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. That outcome got a lot of attention, particularly the performance of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers spent much of the offseason at odds with the Packers amid reports that he wanted to be traded. His most notable public appearances came when he guest hosted “Jeopardy!”, a job he said he prepared obsessively for.

People certainly remembered, and as Rodgers struggled Sunday, the “Jeopardy!” appearance was fodder for a lot of jokes. It even proved topical still as the show hunts for another permanent host following the botched selection of producer Mike Richards.

Rodgers went just 15-for-28 for 133 yards and threw two interceptions in the loss. The Saints bottled him up all day, and he was outplayed by Jameis Winston.

It’s worth noting that “Jeopardy!” job is open again if Rodgers still wants it.

