Aaron Rodgers gets trolled with ‘Jeopardy!’ jokes after poor Week 1 showing

After an offseason of controversy and turmoil, the Green Bay Packers kicked off the 2021 season with a worrying 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. That outcome got a lot of attention, particularly the performance of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers spent much of the offseason at odds with the Packers amid reports that he wanted to be traded. His most notable public appearances came when he guest hosted “Jeopardy!”, a job he said he prepared obsessively for.

People certainly remembered, and as Rodgers struggled Sunday, the “Jeopardy!” appearance was fodder for a lot of jokes. It even proved topical still as the show hunts for another permanent host following the botched selection of producer Mike Richards.

The Saints @clairemcnear thoroughly dismantling

Jeopardy! hosts — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 12, 2021

I can’t believe I drafted a Jeopardy host for my fantasy team smh — Kofie (@Kofie) September 12, 2021

.@Jeopardy come get your man. — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) September 12, 2021

it's been an awful month for prospective jeopardy hosts — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 12, 2021

When you’re thinking about jeopardy pic.twitter.com/41bLIy8RVs — stone (@RookieCardPapa) September 12, 2021

Rodgers went just 15-for-28 for 133 yards and threw two interceptions in the loss. The Saints bottled him up all day, and he was outplayed by Jameis Winston.

It’s worth noting that “Jeopardy!” job is open again if Rodgers still wants it.