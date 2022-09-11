Aaron Rodgers gets completely trucked by ex-teammate

Aaron Rodgers ended up on the wrong end of a lot of hits during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, including one that he might not necessarily have seen coming.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback tried to throw a block on a run play, with his target being former teammate Za’Darius Smith. It went quite poorly, and Rodgers ended up getting trucked by the Vikings pass-rusher.

Aaron Rodgers throws a block at Za'Darius Smith, gets blown up, gives Smith his propers after stumbling around a bit pic.twitter.com/w4bwUBbjlq — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

Both Rodgers and Smith appeared to be pretty amused by the collision, with Rodgers giving Smith some acknowledgement over the block.

Rodgers has not been shy about sending the Vikings a message in the lead-up to this game. Maybe he was trying to do the same by throwing blocks, but it did not work here. Considering he was sacked four times, including by Smith, he also might have just wanted to work off some frustration.