Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down massive extension from Packers

Aaron Rodgers has yet to report to the Green Bay Packers, and there was initially speculation that he wanted a new contract. We now have further evidence that it is not about the money for the reigning NFL MVP.

Rodgers turned down a two-year contract extension offer from the Packers earlier this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The deal would have tied the the 37-year-old to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid quarterback in football.

Those who have some insight into Rodgers’ thinking have said his issue with the Packers is more about their organizational philosophy than anything. Rodgers has admitted he was not pleased with the team’s decision to trade up in the draft for quarterback Jordan Love last year. However, he is said to have been more angry that the Packers left him in the dark about the decision.

James Jones, who played with Rodgers in Green Bay and has maintained a friendship with the QB, hinted last month that Rodgers has been unhappy with the team letting certain veteran players walk.

If Rodgers simply wanted a raise, the issue would likely be resolved by now. It is clearly a lot more complicated than that. Schefter recently shared an interesting prediction for how the situation may play out.