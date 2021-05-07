 Skip to main content
Friday, May 7, 2021

Aaron Rodgers wants to play in same division as this star QB?

May 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Denver Broncos are viewed as one of the most likely suitors for Aaron Rodgers should the Green Bay Packers decide to trade the star quarterback. Many have wondered why Rodgers would want to play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, but that may be part of the allure for him.

Rich Eisen said on his show this week that Rodgers is not deterred by the fact that Mahomes plays in the AFC West. The 37-year-old believes Denver would be a good spot for him, and he would embrace competing against Mahomes.

It would probably be more difficult for Rodgers to win in the AFC West than it would if he remained in the AFC North. However, he clearly wants out of Green Bay and reportedly would prefer to play closer to where he grew up in Northern California. The San Francisco 49ers just drafted Trey Lance and the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford, so neither of those teams are in the mix for Rodgers.

Oddsmakers believe the Broncos are the favorite to land Rodgers if the Packers trade him. A report this week gave us an idea of what the asking price would be.

