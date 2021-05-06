Here is the reported asking price in a potential Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers have given teams no indication that they are open to trading Aaron Rodgers, but we now have an idea of what it might take to land the star quarterback should they change their mind.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said Thursday that he was told by a high-ranking NFC executive that the price in a potential Rodgers trade would be two first-round picks and a second-round pick. However, Demovsky noted that the cost could be even higher due to the fact that the draft picks coming back to Green Bay would, in all likelihood, be picks near the end of their respective rounds. Any team that acquired Rodgers would instantly be a playoff contender.

Demovsky also reiterated his report from Wednesday that the Packers are angry about teams tampering with Rodgers.

"Those inside the [Packers'] building are seething right now because they believe other teams have been tampering with Rodgers." —@RobDemovsky pic.twitter.com/x31OUdQud7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 6, 2021

The Packers still want to work things out with Rodgers. If that becomes impossible, they would almost certainly trade him rather than forcing him to retire.

Rodgers reportedly wants the Packers to make at least one big move before he considers returning. Even if the team did that, the relationship might still be unsalvageable. Brett Favre seems to believe Rodgers has played his last snap in Green Bay.