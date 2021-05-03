Oddsmakers name big favorite to land Aaron Rodgers if he leaves Packers

Aaron Rodgers seems determined to force his way out of Green Bay this season, and oddsmakers believe there is at least a decent chance he will be successful. If the Packers do trade Rodgers, one team is already viewed as the clear favorite to land the three-time MVP.

DraftKings Sportsbook released odds on Monday for which team Rodgers will be playing for when the 2021 season begins. The Packers, obviously, are the favorite at -150. But not far behind them are the Denver Broncos, who have +200 odds to acquire Rodgers at some point in the next several months.

Odds for where Aaron Rodgers will be playing next season 👀 (via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/UAELOcvm9k — br_betting (@br_betting) May 3, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders are third on the list at +600, so the Broncos are viewed as a much more likely suitor than them.

The Broncos passed on drafting Justin Fields last week, and there is talk that they may have done that because of the Rodgers situation. Denver head coach Vic Fangio also gave an interesting response when asked about the team’s QB situation following the draft.

Packers executives insist they are not trading Rodgers. However, the 37-year-old reportedly wants at least one thing to happen before he considers returning to Green Bay.