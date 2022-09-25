 Skip to main content
Look: Aaron Rodgers shows up to Week 3 with new hairstyle

September 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Rodgers has sported a number of different looks in recent years, and the Green Bay Packers star made yet another change to his appearance ahead of Week 3.

Rodgers is no longer rocking the long hair. The quarterback showed up to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without his long locks.

That Rodgers is a totally different guy from the one who nailed the Nicolas Cage look during training camp.

Whether it is a long ponytail or a distinguished mustache, Rodgers never sticks with the same style for too long.

