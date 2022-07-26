Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp in incredible outfit

Aaron Rodgers has undergone some serious image changes in recent years, and he may have finally revealed his true inspiration when he arrived at training camp.

Rodgers showed up to Green Bay Packers training camp on Tuesday looking exactly like Cameron Poe, who was Nicolas Cage’s character in the 1997 hit film “Con Air.” The resemblance was uncanny.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the movie, here’s a side-by-side of Rodgers and Poe:

Aaron Rodgers transformation into Cameron Poe is nearing completion @packers pic.twitter.com/K4dFKqKZd4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 26, 2022

That was clearly intentional. Rodgers has been widely mocked for the tattoo he got this offseason, but he obviously doesn’t care. He seems to be just going with it at this point.