#pounditTuesday, July 26, 2022

Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp in incredible outfit

July 26, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has undergone some serious image changes in recent years, and he may have finally revealed his true inspiration when he arrived at training camp.

Rodgers showed up to Green Bay Packers training camp on Tuesday looking exactly like Cameron Poe, who was Nicolas Cage’s character in the 1997 hit film “Con Air.” The resemblance was uncanny.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the movie, here’s a side-by-side of Rodgers and Poe:

That was clearly intentional. Rodgers has been widely mocked for the tattoo he got this offseason, but he obviously doesn’t care. He seems to be just going with it at this point.

