Aaron Rodgers has great quote about Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers is now a member of the New York Jets, which means Zach Wilson is heading back to the bench. Rodgers and Wilson are already friendly — and Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks ever — which should make it easier for the former BYU quarterback to stomach the demotion.

Previously, when discussing the possibility of the Jets adding a quarterback, Wilson said he would aim to give the other quarterback hell during practice every day.

During his introductory press conference with the Jets on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked about Wilson. Rodgers made reference to Wilson’s quote and put a fitting spin on it.

Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson: “He’s going to make my life hell in practice. I’m going to make his life heaven off the field.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 26, 2023

How will Rodgers make Wilson’s life heaven off the field? That’s open to interpretation. Maybe he’ll take the youngster on an ayahuasca retreat.

Having Rodgers come in ahead of him may actually be a big positive for Wilson. Rodgers could be the mentor the young quarterback needs in order to learn the game, rebuild his confidence and improve.