Zach Wilson had great comment about Jets adding a QB

The New York Jets insist they are not giving up on Zach Wilson, but it is probably safe to assume they will bring in a veteran this offseason to push the former BYU star. Wilson seems prepared to handle that situation should it arise.

Wilson was asked by a reporter on Monday how he would react if the Jets informed him they were signing a veteran to be their starting quarterback heading into 2023. He had a fantastic response.

How will Zach Wilson react if the Jets sign a veteran quarterback? "I'm going to make that dude's life hell in practice every day" pic.twitter.com/hy1IMJNB2a — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

“I’m gonna make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” Wilson said while sporting a big grin. “I’m gonna go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s a positive way. It’s making everybody else better, hopefully, and you go out there and just attack every single day.”

That is exactly the type of attitude the Jets want their former No. 2 overall pick to have. Saying something and then actually doing it are two entirely different things, but Wilson certainly got the first part right.

Wilson was benched multiple times this year during a season in which he had just 1,688 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. One of the times he lost his starting job may have had more to do with how he handled himself after playing poorly than his poor play itself.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had extremely high praise for Wilson last week. The Jets probably understand that Wilson’s has very little trade value, and he is playing under a team-friendly rookie contract. As long as he maintains the right attitude, there is little risk to keeping him around.