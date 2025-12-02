Abdul Carter has 2-word response to being benched again

Abdul Carter was disciplined by the New York Giants on Monday night for the second time in three games, and the rookie did not exactly hold himself accountable.

Carter was benched for the start of the Giants’ 33-15 Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The No. 3 overall pick was on the sideline for New York’s first two defensive series, and he would have sat out a third if not for a punt return for a touchdown.

Carter was reportedly benched by interim head coach Mike Kafka after the linebacker missed all or part of a team responsibility. Carter was also benched for a series in the Giants’ game against the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago for missing a team walk-through.

After Monday night’s loss, reporters asked Carter what it was that led to him being disciplined. He would only say “s— happens” and that he was not going to provide any details.

Abdul Carter when asked three times on what led to his benching:



"S–t happens"



"I ain't going to get into detail, s–t happens"



"You asked me the same question, I just answered" pic.twitter.com/ll8C4KAcW2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 2, 2025

The benchings were not a good look for Carter, and neither was the way the former Penn State star answered questions about them. Carter did not come across as remorseful, so it is possible he disagrees with the decisions Kafka has made with regard to Carter’s playing time.

There were rumors that Carter was asleep at the Giants’ facility when he missed the walk-through prior to the Packers game. Carter claimed that was untrue and offered a different explanation.

Either way, it seems obvious that the Giants are not happy with Carter. Carter has largely been a disappointment both on and off the field in his first NFL season.