Abdul Carter punished by Giants to start MNF

Abdul Carter has been punished by the New York Giants for the second time in three games.

Carter was benched for the start of the Giants’ Week 13 “Monday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. He sat out the team’s first two defensive series, and would have sat out for a third if not for a punt return for a touchdown.

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Carter violated team rules relating to missing all or part of a team responsibility. Carter sat for the whole first quarter of the game.

Carter was benched for a series against the Packers two weeks ago for missing a team walk-through. He was at a different part of the team facility during the 15-minute walk-through. Carter’s penalty was more severe this time.

Dunleavy says he has received mixed information regarding whether Carter has an issue with tardiness.

On3’s Richie O’Leary first reported on Sunday about Carter’s punishment and said that Carter had been late to a team meeting.

Heard from a source that Giants EDGE Abdul Carter was late to a meeting AGAIN and is expected to be benched for a few, just like last game. — Richie O’Leary (@On3Richie) December 1, 2025

The Giants made Carter the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft out of Penn State. He entered Monday night with 27 total tackles.