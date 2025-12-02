Larry Brown Sports

Abdul Carter punished by Giants to start MNF

Abdul Carter at the podium
Apr 25, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants first round draft pick, Abdul Carter, takes questions from the media during his introduction press conference. New York Giants Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter has been punished by the New York Giants for the second time in three games.

Carter was benched for the start of the Giants’ Week 13 “Monday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. He sat out the team’s first two defensive series, and would have sat out for a third if not for a punt return for a touchdown.

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Carter violated team rules relating to missing all or part of a team responsibility. Carter sat for the whole first quarter of the game.

Carter was benched for a series against the Packers two weeks ago for missing a team walk-through. He was at a different part of the team facility during the 15-minute walk-through. Carter’s penalty was more severe this time.

Dunleavy says he has received mixed information regarding whether Carter has an issue with tardiness.

On3’s Richie O’Leary first reported on Sunday about Carter’s punishment and said that Carter had been late to a team meeting.

The Giants made Carter the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft out of Penn State. He entered Monday night with 27 total tackles.

