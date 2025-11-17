Giants’ reason for benching Abdul Carter revealed

The New York Giants benched first-round pick Abdul Carter for the first series of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and now we know why.

Carter missed a walk-through leading up to Sunday’s game, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Sources initially said that Carter was actually asleep at the team facility during the walk-through, but he denied this on social media, saying he was getting treatment instead.

Was not sleep, actually doing recovery. Nonetheless that’s on ME! — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) November 17, 2025

The report also stated that Carter being late to meetings has been a frequent occurrence this season and was often ignored by former coach Brian Daboll. Daboll was fired last week, and the leeway Carter received for disciplinary issues appears to be over.

Carter was the No. 3 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. In 11 games, the rookie pass rusher only has half a sack, though his underlying pressure numbers are strong by rookie standards.

Carter eyed some legendary Giants jersey numbers before the season, but did not ultimately get the ones he wanted. Given that his discipline apparently still needs some work, that may be for the best.