Activist files police report after getting nailed by Bobby Wagner

The activist who ran onto the field during Monday night’s Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game has taken legal action against the players who knocked him down.

About a minute before halftime of the Rams-Niners game, the activist ran onto the field during a break in the action. The man eluded security and was running near the Rams’ sideline when a few Rams players decided to end the spectacle.

Bobby Wagner and Takk McKinley combined to take down the activist, with Wagner delivering a big hit (video here).

Security got a hold of the person then detained, cited and released the man plus another activist whose run onto the field didn’t go as well.

According to TMZ Sports, the activist filed a police report on Tuesday with the Santa Clara Police Department.

Neither Rams player has been arrested or charged with a crime. It’s unclear if the activist filed the police report in hopes of receiving more publicity for the organization he was representing.