Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field

Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field.

A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.

Rams defensive players Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley took matters into their hands and decked the spectator, who had run near the Rams’ sideline.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

That was a harsh ending for the spectator. At least we know based on the pink smoke that he’ll be having a girl to cheer him up.

That is the risk you take when you run onto the field during an NFL game. It’s not all bad news though; reports say the fan has been cleared by the Dolphins’ team doctor to return in the second half.