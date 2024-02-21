Adam Schefter addresses bombshell rumor about Eagles’ locker room

There have been some rumors in recent weeks about the Philadelphia Eagles having issues in their locker room, but Adam Schefter says there is no truth to the most recent one.

Longtime sports media personality Craig Carton said on his “The Carton Show” on FOX Sports 1 Tuesday that he knows why the Eagles collapsed after starting the season 10-1. Carton claimed there is a “real significant problem” within the Eagles’ locker room that “cannot be fixed.” He would not say what the problem is, however.

Carton also indicated that the issue could lead to the Eagles parting ways with a key player.

“I can tell you it is a problem that would splinter any group of men, any group of men. It is a real significant problem and it cannot be fixed, I will tell you that,” Carton said. “I’m not gonna say anymore than that, but I know what the problem was. I know they’re trying to fix it, and I don’t think it can be fixed. So, it will be very interesting to see if a high-profile player is no longer with the Eagles going into this season.”

Craig Carton says he knows why the Eagles fell apart, but he won't tell us. h/t reader Pat: pic.twitter.com/iUZgtb7PEc — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) February 20, 2024

Adam Schefter addressed the rumor during a Wednesday appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic’s “The John Kincade Show.” The ESPN NFL insider said he spoke with an Eagles source who told him “none of that S-word happened.”

“By the way, I don’t even know if the National Enquirer would write something like that,” Schefter said. “I texted somebody in the organization yesterday and was like, ‘What is this?’ The text back, the quote was, ‘None of that S-word happened.’

“That’s what qualifies as a report. You can just go say whatever you want and it gets clicks and people hear about it. Was somebody with another player’s woman or something? Who knows, I’m just telling you somebody in the organization was pretty adamant yesterday that none of that happened.”

Earlier today, @AdamSchefter joined @975JKShow and had a lot to say about a certain “rumor” that was put out yesterday regarding the Eagles’ locker room. “I texted someone in the organization yesterday, and the text I got back was, ‘None of that ‘S’ happened.” Listen here! pic.twitter.com/59UWShPzVD — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 21, 2024

Schefter added that people are looking for reasons to help explain how the Eagles lost six of their final seven games after such a hot start. The reporter said Philadelphia was simply never able to right the ship after being blown out at home by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

There was definitely some tension in the Eagles’ locker room at some point. An anonymous player even criticized AJ Brown over the star wide receiver’s body language late in the year.

Of course, frustration is normal when a team is losing. That does not mean there was some unforgivable incident that led to an implosion, which is essentially what Carton claims he heard.